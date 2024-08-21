Kanzhun (BZ) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 28th. Analysts expect Kanzhun to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. Kanzhun had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 20.55%. The business had revenue of $235.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.09 million. On average, analysts expect Kanzhun to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Kanzhun Trading Down 5.7 %
NASDAQ:BZ opened at $13.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.72 and a beta of 0.48. Kanzhun has a 1-year low of $12.57 and a 1-year high of $22.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.97.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BZ
Kanzhun Company Profile
Kanzhun Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online recruitment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment services through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its services allow enterprise customers to access and interact with job seekers and manage their recruitment process.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Kanzhun
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Columbia Sportswear: A Turnaround Story That’s Gaining Ground
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Lowe’s Stock: Hold Now, Buy it When it Dips
- What is a Special Dividend?
- ZIM Shipping Stock Soars as the Industry Shows a Bottoming Trend
Receive News & Ratings for Kanzhun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kanzhun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.