Kanzhun (BZ) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 28th. Analysts expect Kanzhun to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. Kanzhun had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 20.55%. The business had revenue of $235.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.09 million. On average, analysts expect Kanzhun to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:BZ opened at $13.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.72 and a beta of 0.48. Kanzhun has a 1-year low of $12.57 and a 1-year high of $22.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.97.

BZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Kanzhun in a research note on Friday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Kanzhun from $23.00 to $24.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Daiwa America upgraded Kanzhun to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Kanzhun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Kanzhun from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.71.

Kanzhun Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online recruitment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment services through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its services allow enterprise customers to access and interact with job seekers and manage their recruitment process.

