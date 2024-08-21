KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Insider Jalal Ibrahim Sells 35,000 Shares

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) insider Jalal Ibrahim sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.56, for a total transaction of $2,329,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,550 shares in the company, valued at $7,091,968. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

KBR Stock Performance

Shares of KBR stock opened at $66.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. KBR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.37 and a 52 week high of $69.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of -34.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.20.

Get KBR alerts:

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. KBR had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 27.92%. On average, research analysts predict that KBR, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KBR

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RK Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of KBR by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 258,127 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,303,000 after purchasing an additional 70,327 shares during the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP raised its stake in KBR by 341.8% during the 4th quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 51,347 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,845,000 after acquiring an additional 39,726 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in KBR by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,526,058 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,559,000 after acquiring an additional 99,196 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in KBR by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,044,986 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $722,823,000 after acquiring an additional 52,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC raised its stake in KBR by 1,030.1% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 74,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,723,000 after acquiring an additional 67,634 shares in the last quarter. 97.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KBR. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of KBR from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of KBR from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of KBR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of KBR in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on KBR

About KBR

(Get Free Report)

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.