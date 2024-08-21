KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Insider Jalal Ibrahim Sells 35,000 Shares

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) insider Jalal Ibrahim sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.56, for a total transaction of $2,329,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,550 shares in the company, valued at $7,091,968. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
KBR Stock Performance
Shares of KBR stock opened at $66.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. KBR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.37 and a 52 week high of $69.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of -34.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.20.
KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. KBR had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 27.92%. On average, research analysts predict that KBR, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KBR. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of KBR from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of KBR from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of KBR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of KBR in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.00.
About KBR
KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.
