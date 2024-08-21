Keppel DC REIT (OTCMKTS:KPDCF) Shares Down 14.6%

Keppel DC REIT (OTCMKTS:KPDCF – Get Free Report) traded down 14.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.23 and last traded at $1.23. 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.44.

Keppel DC REIT Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.37 and a 200-day moving average of $1.27.

Keppel DC REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Keppel DC REIT was listed on the Singapore Exchange on 12 December 2014 as the first pure-play data centre REIT in Asia. Keppel DC REIT's investment strategy is to principally invest, directly or indirectly, in a diversified portfolio of income-producing real estate assets which are used primarily for data centre purposes, as well as real estate and assets necessary to support the digital economy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Keppel DC REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keppel DC REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.