KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Director Sells $162,100.00 in Stock

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total transaction of $162,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,665.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

KeyCorp Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of KeyCorp stock opened at $16.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.71. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $17.09.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KeyCorp

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 103.80%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,416,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,191,000 after purchasing an additional 289,258 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 4th quarter worth about $1,556,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 1st quarter worth about $561,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 87.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,308,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,598,000 after purchasing an additional 610,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 399.7% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 456,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,212,000 after purchasing an additional 364,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KEY. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $17.50 to $16.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.65.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

