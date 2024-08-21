Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Sold by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lowered its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,154 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 866 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 6,452 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,830 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.8% in the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,754 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 28.0% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

KEYS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Vertical Research started coverage on Keysight Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Keysight Technologies from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Bank of America lowered their price target on Keysight Technologies from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.30.

Shares of KEYS stock traded up $17.95 on Wednesday, reaching $156.52. 700,072 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,230,642. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $135.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.34. The stock has a market cap of $27.32 billion, a PE ratio of 30.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.95. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $118.57 and a one year high of $162.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 23.79%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $143.35 per share, for a total transaction of $65,941.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,101,071.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Lisa M. Poole sold 440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $60,038.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $533,928.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $143.35 per share, with a total value of $65,941.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,071.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

