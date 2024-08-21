Keysight Technologies’ (KEYS) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Wells Fargo & Company

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $180.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 29.90% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $208.00 to $195.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on Keysight Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.30.

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $138.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.34. Keysight Technologies has a twelve month low of $118.57 and a twelve month high of $162.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $24.19 billion, a PE ratio of 30.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.95.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 23.79%. Keysight Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Keysight Technologies will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Lisa M. Poole sold 440 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $60,038.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,928.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Lisa M. Poole sold 440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $60,038.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,928.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $143.35 per share, with a total value of $65,941.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,071.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the second quarter worth $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 262.9% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 254 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

