Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) PT Lowered to $185.00 at Susquehanna

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Susquehanna from $195.00 to $185.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “positive” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price target suggests a potential upside of 33.51% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on KEYS. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Keysight Technologies from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Bank of America cut their price target on Keysight Technologies from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.30.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock opened at $138.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $135.32 and its 200-day moving average is $145.34. The stock has a market cap of $24.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.95. Keysight Technologies has a 12-month low of $118.57 and a 12-month high of $162.51.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 23.79% and a net margin of 15.70%. Keysight Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $143.35 per share, with a total value of $65,941.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,101,071.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 460 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $143.35 per share, with a total value of $65,941.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,681 shares in the company, valued at $1,101,071.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Lisa M. Poole sold 440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $60,038.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,928.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Keysight Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 262.9% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 254 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

About Keysight Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.