Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Kingstone Companies in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company.

Shares of KINS stock opened at $11.47 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.81. Kingstone Companies has a one year low of $1.44 and a one year high of $12.41. The firm has a market cap of $126.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,147,000.00 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The insurance provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The company had revenue of $36.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.80 million. Kingstone Companies had a net margin of 0.22% and a negative return on equity of 3.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Kingstone Companies will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Kingstone Companies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 369,389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,201 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.36% of Kingstone Companies worth $1,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.91% of the company’s stock.

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals in the United States. It offers personal line of insurance products, such as homeowners and dwelling fire, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies. The company also provides for-hire vehicle physical damage only policies for livery and car service vehicles and taxicabs; and canine legal liability policies.

