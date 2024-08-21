Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Scotiabank raised their price target on the stock from $9.50 to $11.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock. Kinross Gold traded as high as $9.58 and last traded at $9.46, with a volume of 5923677 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.36.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC raised their price objective on Kinross Gold from $8.15 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Cormark raised shares of Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinross Gold has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KGC. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 56,884 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 4,604 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Kinross Gold by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,846,537 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,285,000 after buying an additional 124,055 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Kinross Gold by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 42,585 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 3,048 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 47,457 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 19,317 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.12. The company has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The mining company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

