Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $29.58

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $29.58 and last traded at $29.57, with a volume of 21612 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PHG. UBS Group upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Koninklijke Philips from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on PHG

Koninklijke Philips Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $27.79 billion, a PE ratio of -30.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a positive return on equity of 10.15% and a negative net margin of 2.35%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Koninklijke Philips

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $953,000. abrdn plc purchased a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,677,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Koninklijke Philips in the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,000. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 117,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. Finally, Syon Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 48,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 6,881 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.67% of the company’s stock.

About Koninklijke Philips

(Get Free Report)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. It also provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.