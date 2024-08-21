Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) Shares Purchased by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP – Free Report) by 270.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,309 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Korea Electric Power were worth $120,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Korea Electric Power by 2.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 329,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 8,630 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Korea Electric Power by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 111,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Korea Electric Power by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 62,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 14,222 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power by 10.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 51,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 4,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Korea Electric Power by 20.2% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 37,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 6,268 shares during the period.

Shares of KEP stock opened at $7.51 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Korea Electric Power Co. has a 1-year low of $5.93 and a 1-year high of $9.55.

Korea Electric Power ( NYSE:KEP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.52 billion for the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 1.50%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Korea Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th.

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Nuclear Power Generation, Thermal Power Generation, and Others segments.

