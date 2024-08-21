Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) Receives $71.43 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.43.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $79.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $89.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ KRUS opened at $61.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $689.92 million, a P/E ratio of -877.57 and a beta of 1.87. Kura Sushi USA has a 1 year low of $48.66 and a 1 year high of $122.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.56 and a 200 day moving average of $89.44.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Kura Sushi USA during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,991,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 42.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 103,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,895,000 after purchasing an additional 30,836 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 112,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,581,000 after purchasing an additional 22,621 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in Kura Sushi USA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,326,000. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new stake in Kura Sushi USA during the 1st quarter valued at $10,940,000. 65.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

