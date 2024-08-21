L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Bought by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 28.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LHX. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 3.1% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 8,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays upped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.43.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $229.64 on Wednesday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $160.25 and a one year high of $245.60. The company has a market cap of $43.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.28, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $228.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.67.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.32%.

Insider Activity at L3Harris Technologies

In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP Sean J. Stackley sold 3,354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.00, for a total value of $731,172.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,540 shares in the company, valued at $3,823,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Sean J. Stackley sold 3,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.00, for a total transaction of $731,172.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,823,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 26,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.70, for a total transaction of $5,911,083.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,157,578.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,312 shares of company stock worth $19,085,072 over the last three months. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

Further Reading

