Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) Price Target Cut to C$31.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.55% from the stock’s previous close.
Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Trading Down 0.8 %
TSE LIF opened at C$29.37 on Monday. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 1 year low of C$28.48 and a 1 year high of C$34.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$29.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$29.97.
About Labrador Iron Ore Royalty
