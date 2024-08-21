Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) Price Target Cut to C$31.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Trading Down 0.8 %

TSE LIF opened at C$29.37 on Monday. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 1 year low of C$28.48 and a 1 year high of C$34.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$29.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$29.97.

About Labrador Iron Ore Royalty

Featured Stories

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. Its primary products include standard and low silica acid, flux, and direct reduction pellets; iron ore concentrate; and seaborne iron ore pellets.

