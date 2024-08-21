LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.05, Yahoo Finance reports. LAVA Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 228.02% and a negative return on equity of 51.90%.

LAVA Therapeutics Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LVTX opened at $1.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.90 million, a P/E ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.41. The company has a current ratio of 7.42, a quick ratio of 7.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. LAVA Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.13 and a 12-month high of $6.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of LAVA Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 28th.

About LAVA Therapeutics

LAVA Therapeutics N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing cancer treatments. The company through its Gammabody platform, develops a portfolio of novel bispecific antibodies to engage and leverage the potency and precision of gamma delta T cells to elicit an anti-tumor immune response and enhance outcomes for cancer patients.

