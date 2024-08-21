LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.05, Yahoo Finance reports. LAVA Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 51.90% and a negative net margin of 228.02%.

LAVA Therapeutics Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LVTX opened at $1.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.66 million, a PE ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.42 and a quick ratio of 7.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.41. LAVA Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.13 and a 1 year high of $6.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of LAVA Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 28th.

About LAVA Therapeutics

LAVA Therapeutics N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing cancer treatments. The company through its Gammabody platform, develops a portfolio of novel bispecific antibodies to engage and leverage the potency and precision of gamma delta T cells to elicit an anti-tumor immune response and enhance outcomes for cancer patients.

