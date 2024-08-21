LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Receives $109.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $109.00.

A number of analysts have commented on LCII shares. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of LCI Industries from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of LCI Industries in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LCII. Norges Bank bought a new position in LCI Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,784,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in LCI Industries by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 418,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,274,000 after acquiring an additional 97,877 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in LCI Industries by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,111,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,945,000 after acquiring an additional 62,354 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in LCI Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,454,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in LCI Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,924,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LCI Industries stock opened at $112.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. LCI Industries has a twelve month low of $96.18 and a twelve month high of $131.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.57 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $107.36 and its 200 day moving average is $111.06.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. LCI Industries had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 6.85%. LCI Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that LCI Industries will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.13%.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket.

