Legend Power Systems (LPS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Legend Power Systems (CVE:LPS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 23rd.

Legend Power Systems (CVE:LPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.12 million for the quarter.

Legend Power Systems Price Performance

Shares of CVE:LPS opened at C$0.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$25.68 million, a PE ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 0.28. Legend Power Systems has a fifty-two week low of C$0.09 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 5.98, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.72.

About Legend Power Systems

Legend Power Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical energy conservation company in Canada and the United States. It assembles, markets, and sells SmartGATE, a patented device that enables dynamic power management of commercial or industrial Buildings. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

