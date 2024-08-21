Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) EVP Prakash Bedapudi Sells 3,434 Shares

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) EVP Prakash Bedapudi sold 3,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $578.00, for a total value of $1,984,852.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,447,808. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:LII opened at $572.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $552.95 and its 200-day moving average is $502.25. Lennox International Inc. has a 1-year low of $334.53 and a 1-year high of $594.65.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $6.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.55 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Lennox International had a return on equity of 198.36% and a net margin of 12.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lennox International Inc. will post 20.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennox International in the second quarter worth approximately $300,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennox International in the second quarter worth approximately $11,115,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 2.6% in the second quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,768 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 2.2% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,119 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Lennox International by 5.0% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,306 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,909,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. 67.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Lennox International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $550.00 to $570.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Lennox International from $505.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Lennox International from $507.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on Lennox International from $517.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Lennox International from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $543.62.

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name.

