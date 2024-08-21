Leo Lithium Limited (ASX:LLL) Insider Buys A$143,878.54 in Stock

Leo Lithium Limited (ASX:LLL – Get Free Report) insider Simon Hay purchased 284,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.51 ($0.34) per share, with a total value of A$143,878.54 ($97,215.23).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a current ratio of 32.25.

Leo Lithium Limited engages in exploration and mining activities in Mali. Its project include the Goulamina lithium project that covers 100 square kilometres land holding in the Bougouni Region of southern Mali. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

