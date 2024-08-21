Leo Lithium Limited (ASX:LLL) Insider Buys A$143,878.54 in Stock

Leo Lithium Limited (ASX:LLL – Get Free Report) insider Simon Hay purchased 284,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.51 ($0.34) per share, with a total value of A$143,878.54 ($97,215.23).
Leo Lithium Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a current ratio of 32.25.
Leo Lithium Company Profile
