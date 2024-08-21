Leslie Michael Platts Sells 4,450 Shares of AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB) Stock

AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB – Get Free Report) insider Leslie Michael Platts sold 4,450 shares of AJ Bell stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 449 ($5.83), for a total value of £19,980.50 ($25,962.19).

AJB stock opened at GBX 444.11 ($5.77) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 411.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 356.23. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,222.50, a PEG ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.44, a quick ratio of 7.16 and a current ratio of 3.75. AJ Bell plc has a 1 year low of GBX 241.60 ($3.14) and a 1 year high of GBX 483.50 ($6.28).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were given a GBX 4.25 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. AJ Bell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6,000.00%.

A number of research firms have commented on AJB. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of AJ Bell from GBX 370 ($4.81) to GBX 410 ($5.33) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of AJ Bell to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 361 ($4.69) price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AJ Bell in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.

AJ Bell plc, through its subsidiaries, operates investment platforms in the United Kingdom. The company offers AJ Bell Investcentre, which offers advisers and clients service, easy-to-use functionality, and a comprehensive investment range at competitive prices; and AJ Bell, an investment platform. It also provides Touch by AJ Bell, an investment platform which help advisers to streamline their businesses with investment solutions delivered and managed digitally on their clients' smartphones; and Dodl by AJ Bell, an investment app.

