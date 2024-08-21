Li Auto (LI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 28th. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Li Auto had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Li Auto to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ LI opened at $20.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.52 and its 200 day moving average is $25.88. Li Auto has a twelve month low of $17.75 and a twelve month high of $46.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

LI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Li Auto from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Li Auto from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.08.

Li Auto Inc operates in the energy vehicle market in the People's Republic of China. It designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. The company's product line comprises MPVs and sport utility vehicles. It offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

