Li Ning (OTCMKTS:LNNGF) Trading 5.6% Higher

Shares of Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGF – Get Free Report) shot up 5.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.90 and last traded at $1.90. 325 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 2,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.80.

Li Ning Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.43.

About Li Ning

Li Ning Company Limited, a sports brand company, engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and retail of sporting goods in the People's Republic of China. The company offers sporting goods, including professional and leisure footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories under the LI-NING brand.

