LifeVantage (LFVN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 28th. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
LifeVantage Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of LFVN opened at $8.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04 and a beta of 0.81. LifeVantage has a 12 month low of $4.20 and a 12 month high of $8.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.84.
About LifeVantage
