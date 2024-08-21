LifeVantage (LFVN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 28th. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

LifeVantage Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of LFVN opened at $8.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04 and a beta of 0.81. LifeVantage has a 12 month low of $4.20 and a 12 month high of $8.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.84.

About LifeVantage

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, formulation, and sale of advanced nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, skin and hair care, bath and body, and targeted relief products. It offers Protandim, a dietary supplement; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support gut health; PhysIQ, a weight management system; LifeVantage IC Bright, a supplement to support eye and brain health, reduce eye fatigue and strain, supports cognitive functions, and support normal sleep patterns; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a nootropic energy drink mix.

