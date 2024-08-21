Lifezone Metals (NYSE:LZM) Announces Earnings Results

Lifezone Metals (NYSE:LZM – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03), reports. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter.

Lifezone Metals Trading Down 4.9 %

Shares of LZM opened at $6.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.80 and a 200-day moving average of $7.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Lifezone Metals has a 52 week low of $4.52 and a 52 week high of $19.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Lifezone Metals in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Lifezone Metals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Lifezone Metals during the 4th quarter valued at $181,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Lifezone Metals in the 2nd quarter worth $306,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lifezone Metals in the 2nd quarter worth $836,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lifezone Metals by 2.4% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 493,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after buying an additional 11,468 shares in the last quarter.

Lifezone Metals Company Profile

Lifezone Metals Limited engages in the extraction and refining of metals. It supplies lower-carbon and sulfur dioxide emission metals to the battery storage, EV, and hydrogen markets. The company's products include nickel, copper, and cobalt. Its flagship project is the Kabanga nickel project in North-West Tanzania.

See Also

