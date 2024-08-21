LINKBANCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNKB) Announces $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

LINKBANCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNKB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.

LINKBANCORP has a payout ratio of 37.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect LINKBANCORP to earn $0.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.7%.

NASDAQ:LNKB opened at $6.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.60 million, a P/E ratio of -24.31 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. LINKBANCORP has a one year low of $5.86 and a one year high of $8.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.64.

LINKBANCORP ( NASDAQ:LNKB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $26.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.17 million. LINKBANCORP had a positive return on equity of 7.06% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. As a group, analysts forecast that LINKBANCORP will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of LINKBANCORP in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

In other LINKBANCORP news, President Carl D. Lundblad purchased 12,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.33 per share, for a total transaction of $80,207.43. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 12,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,207.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, President Carl D. Lundblad acquired 12,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.33 per share, with a total value of $80,207.43. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now directly owns 12,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,207.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Catherine Eisel bought 7,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.28 per share, with a total value of $44,462.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 7,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 41,131 shares of company stock worth $262,132. 35.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LINKBANCORP, Inc operates as a bank holding company for The Gratz Bank, that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, nonprofit, and business customers in Pennsylvania. Its deposit products include demand, saving, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

