Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) CAO Brian Capo Sells 5,000 Shares

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) CAO Brian Capo sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.61, for a total value of $483,050.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,911.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $96.84 on Wednesday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.48 and a 12 month high of $107.24. The stock has a market cap of $22.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.03). Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 84.78%. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 119.7% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,672,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 2,694,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,663,000 after buying an additional 855,197 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 12,940,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,053,000 after buying an additional 1,415,173 shares in the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LYV shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Live Nation Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.17.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

