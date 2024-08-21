Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) CAO Brian Capo Sells 5,000 Shares

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) CAO Brian Capo sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.61, for a total value of $483,050.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,911.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Live Nation Entertainment Trading Up 0.3 %
Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $96.84 on Wednesday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.48 and a 12 month high of $107.24. The stock has a market cap of $22.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22.
Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.03). Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 84.78%. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LYV shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Live Nation Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.17.
Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.
