Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) and SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:SBRKF) Head to Head Survey

SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:SBRKF – Get Free Report) and Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.1% of SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.2% of Lloyds Banking Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Lloyds Banking Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA alerts:

Profitability

This table compares SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA and Lloyds Banking Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA N/A N/A N/A Lloyds Banking Group 12.40% 10.34% 0.54%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA 0 0 0 0 N/A Lloyds Banking Group 0 4 4 0 2.50

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA and Lloyds Banking Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Lloyds Banking Group has a consensus price target of $49.38, indicating a potential upside of 1,556.88%. Given Lloyds Banking Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lloyds Banking Group is more favorable than SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA and Lloyds Banking Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA N/A N/A N/A $8.66 0.00 Lloyds Banking Group $18.81 billion 2.48 $6.79 billion $0.38 7.84

Lloyds Banking Group has higher revenue and earnings than SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA. SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lloyds Banking Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Lloyds Banking Group beats SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA

(Get Free Report)

SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services for personal and corporate customers primarily in Rogaland, Agder, Vestland, Oslo, and Viken. The company operates through Retail Customers, SME & Agriculture, and Large Corporates segments. It offers savings, loans, insurance, and pension products. The company also provides account and payment, international cash management, foreign exchange, administrative securities, accounting, estate agency, payroll, HR, securities trading, and investment services; green loans; credit cards; consulting; home financing; commercial properties for leasing; and banking services. In addition, it facilitates and advises debt and equity funding; and sells real estate properties comprising holiday homes, new builds, and used homes. Further, the company is involved in the customer trading of interest rate instruments; and purchasing of home mortgages. It serves retail and corporate, SME, small business, and agricultural customers, as well as the public sector. The company was founded in 1839 and is headquartered in Stavanger, Norway.

About Lloyds Banking Group

(Get Free Report)

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers. The Commercial Banking segment provides lending, transactional banking, working capital management, risk management, and debt financing services to small and medium-sized entities, corporates, and institutions. The Insurance, Pensions, and Investments segment offers insurance, investment, and pension management products and services. It also provides digital banking services. The company offers its products and services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, Scottish Widows, MBNA, Schroders Personal Wealth, Black Horse, Lex Autolease, Birmingham Midshires, LDC, AMC, Embark Group, Citra, IWeb, Cavendish Online, and Tusker brand names. Lloyds Banking Group plc was founded in 1695 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.