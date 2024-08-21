loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Director Anthony Li Hsieh Sells 267,972 Shares of Stock

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Free Report) Director Anthony Li Hsieh sold 267,972 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.74, for a total value of $734,243.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,242,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,885,778.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Anthony Li Hsieh also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, August 16th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 268,689 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.88, for a total value of $773,824.32.
- On Friday, June 14th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 58,063 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.84, for a total value of $106,835.92.
- On Monday, June 10th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 162,596 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.99, for a total value of $323,566.04.
- On Tuesday, June 4th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 43,281 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total value of $78,338.61.
- On Thursday, May 30th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 50,000 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total value of $90,500.00.
- On Tuesday, May 28th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 50,000 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.86, for a total value of $93,000.00.
- On Friday, May 24th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 76,210 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total value of $150,895.80.
- On Wednesday, May 22nd, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 38,504 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total value of $78,163.12.
Shares of loanDepot stock opened at $2.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $889.87 million, a P/E ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 3.40. loanDepot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.14 and a 52-week high of $3.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.22.
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of loanDepot in a research report on Friday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on loanDepot from $1.50 to $1.70 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.
loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. It also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.
