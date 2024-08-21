loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Director Anthony Li Hsieh Sells 267,972 Shares of Stock

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Free Report) Director Anthony Li Hsieh sold 267,972 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.74, for a total value of $734,243.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,242,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,885,778.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Friday, August 16th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 268,689 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.88, for a total value of $773,824.32.

On Friday, June 14th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 58,063 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.84, for a total value of $106,835.92.

On Monday, June 10th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 162,596 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.99, for a total value of $323,566.04.

On Tuesday, June 4th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 43,281 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total value of $78,338.61.

On Thursday, May 30th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 50,000 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total value of $90,500.00.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 50,000 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.86, for a total value of $93,000.00.

On Friday, May 24th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 76,210 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total value of $150,895.80.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 38,504 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total value of $78,163.12.

Shares of loanDepot stock opened at $2.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $889.87 million, a P/E ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 3.40. loanDepot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.14 and a 52-week high of $3.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.22.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of loanDepot by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,071,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,773,000 after purchasing an additional 397,095 shares during the period. CastleKnight Management LP bought a new stake in loanDepot during the 4th quarter valued at $1,644,000. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the fourth quarter worth $792,000. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new position in shares of loanDepot in the first quarter worth $559,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of loanDepot by 8.2% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 205,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 15,565 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of loanDepot in a research report on Friday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on loanDepot from $1.50 to $1.70 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. It also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

