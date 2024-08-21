loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Director Anthony Li Hsieh Sells 268,689 Shares

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Free Report) Director Anthony Li Hsieh sold 268,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.88, for a total value of $773,824.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,510,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,111,556.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Anthony Li Hsieh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 19th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 267,972 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.74, for a total value of $734,243.28.

On Friday, June 14th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 58,063 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.84, for a total value of $106,835.92.

On Monday, June 10th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 162,596 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.99, for a total value of $323,566.04.

On Tuesday, June 4th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 43,281 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total value of $78,338.61.

On Thursday, May 30th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 50,000 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total value of $90,500.00.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 50,000 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.86, for a total value of $93,000.00.

On Friday, May 24th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 76,210 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total value of $150,895.80.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 38,504 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total value of $78,163.12.

loanDepot Stock Performance

Shares of LDI opened at $2.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $889.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. loanDepot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.14 and a 52-week high of $3.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LDI. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on loanDepot from $1.50 to $1.70 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of loanDepot in a report on Friday, June 21st.

Institutional Trading of loanDepot

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of loanDepot by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 205,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 15,565 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of loanDepot by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 91,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 19,655 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.39% of the company’s stock.

About loanDepot

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. It also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

