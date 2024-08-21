loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $2.76, but opened at $2.70. loanDepot shares last traded at $2.73, with a volume of 31,840 shares.

Specifically, Director Anthony Li Hsieh sold 267,972 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.74, for a total transaction of $734,243.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,242,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,885,778.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony Li Hsieh sold 268,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.88, for a total transaction of $773,824.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,510,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,111,556.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on LDI. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of loanDepot in a research note on Friday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on loanDepot from $1.50 to $1.70 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

loanDepot Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. The stock has a market cap of $883.40 million, a PE ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 3.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On loanDepot

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LDI. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in loanDepot during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of loanDepot during the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of loanDepot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $150,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in loanDepot by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 91,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 19,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in loanDepot by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 113,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 45,173 shares during the last quarter. 39.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About loanDepot

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. It also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

Featured Articles

