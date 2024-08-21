LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP) Declares GBX 2.85 Dividend

LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.85 ($0.04) per share on Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LondonMetric Property Trading Down 0.4 %

LMP traded down GBX 0.80 ($0.01) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 201.20 ($2.61). 1,932,097 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,817,120. LondonMetric Property has a one year low of GBX 152.30 ($1.98) and a one year high of GBX 210.80 ($2.74). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 197.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 196.80. The company has a market cap of £4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,836.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at LondonMetric Property

In other LondonMetric Property news, insider Andrew Jones sold 239,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 195 ($2.53), for a total transaction of £467,732.85 ($607,760.98). Insiders own 6.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LMP shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup upgraded shares of LondonMetric Property to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 251 ($3.26) price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

About LondonMetric Property

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a grocery-led long income portfolio, with 17 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

See Also

