Lotus Technology (LOT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Lotus Technology (NASDAQ:LOT – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lotus Technology (NASDAQ:LOT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $173.08 million for the quarter.

Lotus Technology Stock Performance

Lotus Technology stock opened at $5.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.31. The company has a market capitalization of $373.56 million, a PE ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Lotus Technology has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $17.99.

About Lotus Technology

Lotus Technology Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of battery electric lifestyle vehicles worldwide. It also distributes sports cars. The company sells its products under the Lotus brand. Lotus Technology Inc is based in Shanghai, China.

