Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Given New $269.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $265.00 to $269.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $246.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.08.

Shares of NYSE LOW traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $241.62. The company had a trading volume of 32,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,523,726. Lowe’s Companies has a 12 month low of $181.85 and a 12 month high of $262.49. The firm has a market cap of $137.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $230.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.19.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.14. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.46% and a negative return on equity of 48.52%. The firm had revenue of $23.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies will post 12.23 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $24,091,000. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1,511.4% in the fourth quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 24,349 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,419,000 after purchasing an additional 22,838 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 38,714 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $619,000. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

