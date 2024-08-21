Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Price Target Raised to $250.00 at Evercore ISI

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “in-line” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.39% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $268.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $246.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.08.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $241.81. The company had a trading volume of 86,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,524,061. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $230.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.19. Lowe’s Companies has a 1 year low of $181.85 and a 1 year high of $262.49. The company has a market capitalization of $137.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.14. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.46% and a negative return on equity of 48.52%. The business had revenue of $23.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies will post 12.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LOW. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 93.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

