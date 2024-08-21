Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) PT Raised to $290.00

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by research analysts at UBS Group from $270.00 to $290.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.02% from the company’s previous close.

LOW has been the subject of several other reports. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $243.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $268.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.08.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of LOW stock traded up $1.29 on Wednesday, hitting $241.62. 32,287 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,523,726. The stock has a market cap of $137.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. Lowe’s Companies has a 12 month low of $181.85 and a 12 month high of $262.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $230.83 and a 200 day moving average of $232.19.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $23.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.93 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 48.52% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies will post 12.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lowe’s Companies

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3.5% in the second quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.5% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,679 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $16,464,000 after purchasing an additional 7,098 shares in the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.1% in the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,653 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.