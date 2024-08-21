LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Free Report) by 153.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,574 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in LTC Properties were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of LTC Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of LTC Properties by 78.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LTC Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of LTC Properties by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in LTC Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. 69.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LTC Properties alerts:

LTC Properties Price Performance

NYSE LTC opened at $35.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 11.29, a quick ratio of 15.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. LTC Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.30 and a 1 year high of $38.28. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.57.

LTC Properties Dividend Announcement

LTC Properties ( NYSE:LTC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.22). LTC Properties had a net margin of 46.78% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $50.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.38%. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is currently 118.75%.

Insider Transactions at LTC Properties

In other LTC Properties news, Director David L. Gruber acquired 6,000 shares of LTC Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.75 per share, with a total value of $214,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,412 shares in the company, valued at $658,229. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LTC Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC's investment portfolio includes 201 properties in 26 states with 29 operating partners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LTC Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LTC Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.