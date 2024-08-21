Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Upgraded at Scotiabank

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a C$16.00 price target on the mining company’s stock, down from their previous price target of C$18.00. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.12% from the stock’s previous close.

LUN has been the subject of several other research reports. Haywood Securities raised Lundin Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$17.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Ventum Financial upped their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$16.50 to C$19.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Eight Capital raised their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$16.00 to C$17.50 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$17.29.

Shares of LUN opened at C$13.32 on Monday. Lundin Mining has a 52-week low of C$8.18 and a 52-week high of C$17.97. The stock has a market cap of C$10.35 billion, a PE ratio of 45.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$14.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$14.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.64.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The mining company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.51 billion. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 4.21%. Research analysts forecast that Lundin Mining will post 0.9811172 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lundin Mining Company Profile



Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, Sweden, and Argentina. It primarily produces copper, zinc, gold, nickel, and molybdenum, as well as lead, silver, and other metals.

