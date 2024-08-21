Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) Sets New 52-Week High at $41.76

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $41.76 and last traded at $41.36, with a volume of 6803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.35.

MSGE has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.40.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 35.03, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.12.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 16th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $1.97. The company had revenue of $186.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $173.26 million. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 53.05% and a net margin of 5.74%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.47) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 110.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 104,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,099,000 after buying an additional 54,918 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $13,076,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 1,569.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 43,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 40,751 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,980,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $287,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.86% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in live entertainment business. The company produces, presents, and hosts live entertainment events, including concerts, sports events, and other live events, such as family shows, performing arts events, and special events. Its operations include a collection of venues, the entertainment and sports bookings business, and the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes production.

