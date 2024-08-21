Magnite Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 4,551 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 91% compared to the average volume of 2,381 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CRO Sean Patrick Buckley sold 2,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $33,525.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 404,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,060,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Aaron Saltz sold 4,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total transaction of $65,219.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 317,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,327,186.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Sean Patrick Buckley sold 2,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $33,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 404,875 shares in the company, valued at $5,060,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 328,882 shares of company stock worth $4,579,586 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Magnite in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Magnite by 111.8% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Magnite in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Magnite in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Magnite by 973.5% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,972 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Magnite from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Magnite from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Magnite in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Magnite from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Magnite in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

Magnite Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Magnite stock opened at $13.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.77, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Magnite has a twelve month low of $6.28 and a twelve month high of $15.92.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $162.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.04 million. Magnite had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 3.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Magnite will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Magnite Company Profile

Magnite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an independent omni-channel sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties to manage and monetize their inventory; and applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory, as well as an independent marketplace that connects buyers and sellers.

