Mango Five Family Inc. Sells 80 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Mango Five Family Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 26.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 217 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Mango Five Family Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gilfoyle & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 118.0% in the 4th quarter. Gilfoyle & Co LLC now owns 218 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank grew its position in Apple by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Bell Bank now owns 37,899 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,297,000 after acquiring an additional 3,332 shares in the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC increased its stake in Apple by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 27,501 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $499,000. Finally, Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,685 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,212,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Performance

Apple stock opened at $226.51 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.07 and a twelve month high of $237.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.23, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $219.56 and its 200 day moving average is $193.69.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. Apple had a return on equity of 145.35% and a net margin of 26.44%. The business had revenue of $85.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.55%.

Apple declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $110.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson upgraded Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Apple from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $273.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total transaction of $14,368,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,359,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,207,570.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total value of $20,644,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 191,543 shares in the company, valued at $39,542,136.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total value of $14,368,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,359,576 shares in the company, valued at $835,207,570.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 188,884 shares of company stock valued at $38,092,387. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

