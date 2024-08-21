Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Stock Holdings Decreased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 85.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,834 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 68,727 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $2,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tobam bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Manhattan Associates in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MANH shares. DA Davidson increased their price target on Manhattan Associates from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Manhattan Associates in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.43.

Shares of MANH opened at $257.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a PE ratio of 84.10 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $242.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.06. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $182.97 and a 52-week high of $266.94.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The software maker reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.22. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 84.54%. The business had revenue of $265.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.50, for a total value of $1,539,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,872,615.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

