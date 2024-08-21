ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Receives $82.40 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $82.40.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MAN shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised ManpowerGroup from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 11th.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MAN

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Stock Down 1.6 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 62.4% during the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 583 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup stock opened at $70.41 on Friday. ManpowerGroup has a 1-year low of $66.03 and a 1-year high of $80.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 72.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.10.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 0.25%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. ManpowerGroup’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ManpowerGroup will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ManpowerGroup

(Get Free Report

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.