ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Receives $82.40 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $82.40.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on MAN shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised ManpowerGroup from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 11th.
ManpowerGroup stock opened at $70.41 on Friday. ManpowerGroup has a 1-year low of $66.03 and a 1-year high of $80.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 72.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.10.
ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 0.25%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. ManpowerGroup’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ManpowerGroup will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.
ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.
