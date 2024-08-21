Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Increases Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share by the energy company on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Marine Petroleum Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Marine Petroleum Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 43.6% per year over the last three years.

MARPS stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $4.05. 393 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,989. Marine Petroleum Trust has a 1-year low of $3.77 and a 1-year high of $6.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.91 and a 200-day moving average of $4.16. The stock has a market cap of $8.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.23.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Marine Petroleum Trust

Marine Petroleum Trust, together with its subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation, operates as a royalty trust in the United States. It has overriding royalty interest in oil and natural gas leases in the Central and Western areas of the Gulf of Mexico off the coasts of Louisiana and Texas. Marine Petroleum Trust was founded in 1956 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

