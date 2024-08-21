Mark C. Schneyer Sells 9,733 Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Stock

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) CFO Mark C. Schneyer sold 9,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $148,720.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $668,270.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACAD opened at $15.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -1,557.00 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.29. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of $14.55 and a one year high of $32.59.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 0.41% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. The company had revenue of $241.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACAD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Bank of America decreased their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 8,055 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 153.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 24,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 14,854 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 50.7% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 534,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,680,000 after acquiring an additional 179,799 shares during the last quarter. Scientech Research LLC purchased a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $676,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,937,714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,738,000 after acquiring an additional 781,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

