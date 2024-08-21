Mark Culhane Purchases 17,587 Shares of Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) Stock

Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS – Get Free Report) Director Mark Culhane acquired 17,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.65 per share, for a total transaction of $46,605.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,605.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Mark Culhane also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 19th, Mark Culhane purchased 613 shares of Genasys stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.70 per share, with a total value of $1,655.10.

Genasys Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ GNSS opened at $2.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.14. Genasys Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.51 and a 1-year high of $3.92. The company has a market capitalization of $121.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 0.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genasys

Genasys ( NASDAQ:GNSS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 million. Genasys had a negative net margin of 71.72% and a negative return on equity of 46.55%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Genasys Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Genasys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genasys by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 10,212 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its position in shares of Genasys by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 52,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 20,600 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in Genasys by 54.8% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 84,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Genasys during the 2nd quarter worth about $875,000. 40.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their target price on Genasys from $4.25 to $4.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

About Genasys

Genasys Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of critical communications hardware and software solutions to alert, inform, and protect people principally in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hardware and Software.

