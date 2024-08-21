Marlowe (OTCMKTS:MRLWF) Trading 2.9% Higher

Marlowe plc (OTCMKTS:MRLWF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 2.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.63 and last traded at $5.63. 450 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 1,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.47.

Marlowe Stock Up 2.9 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.97.

About Marlowe

(Get Free Report)

Marlowe plc provides compliance services and software in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Governance, Risk and Compliance; and Testing, and Inspection and Certification. It offers health and safety consultancy, risk and audit assessments, environmental, contractor management, and training services; and health and safety support services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marlowe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marlowe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.