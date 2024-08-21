Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Shares Up 0.2% Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) were up 0.2% during trading on Tuesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $500.00 to $570.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Mastercard traded as high as $469.30 and last traded at $467.82. Approximately 339,744 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 2,471,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $466.98.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Susquehanna upped their target price on Mastercard from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America cut Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $505.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on Mastercard from $530.00 to $536.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $528.00 to $538.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $512.09.

In other news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,216 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.71, for a total transaction of $2,330,039.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,782,397.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,216 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.71, for a total transaction of $2,330,039.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,782,397.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 104,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.25, for a total value of $47,138,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 94,652,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,901,158,601. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,747,175 shares of company stock valued at $787,719,546. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MA. Cross Staff Investments Inc raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 3,148 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 490 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 24,452 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,429,000 after purchasing an additional 3,306 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 40,951 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $17,466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 62,553 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,680,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $436.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $449.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $458.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

