Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI) Issues Earnings Results

Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.14, reports. The business had revenue of $13.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.20 million. Mawson Infrastructure Group had a negative net margin of 126.36% and a negative return on equity of 159.45%.

Mawson Infrastructure Group Stock Performance

Shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group stock opened at $1.40 on Wednesday. Mawson Infrastructure Group has a one year low of $0.43 and a one year high of $4.40. The company has a market cap of $24.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 3.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mawson Infrastructure Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MIGI – Free Report) by 232.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,984 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,758 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Mawson Infrastructure Group worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 6.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

Mawson Infrastructure Group Company Profile

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc develops and operates digital infrastructure for digital currency on the bitcoin blockchain network in the United States. It engages in digital currency or bitcoin self-mining, customer co-location and related services, and energy markets, as well as operates data center facilities.

