Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $4.45

Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.45 and traded as low as $4.15. Mazda Motor shares last traded at $4.19, with a volume of 127,030 shares changing hands.

Mazda Motor Stock Down 0.5 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.17. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

About Mazda Motor

Mazda Motor Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Toyo Kogyo Co, Ltd. and changed its name to Mazda Motor Corporation in May 1984. Mazda Motor Corporation was incorporated in 1920 and is headquartered in Hiroshima, Japan.

